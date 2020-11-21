Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
Joburg Emergency Management Services on high alert as heavy rain expected

21 November 2020 12:20 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Weather
Bad weather
Thunderstorm
Johannesburg thunderstorm
Johannesburg thunderstorms
gauteng thunderstorms

Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson says Swift Water Rescue Team is on standby.

The Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has urged residents to be extra vigilant and avoid flooded roads.

Robert Mulaudzi, says they are on high alert.

On Friday, the SA Weather Service issued a warning for a medium likelihood of severe thunderstorms for Gauteng, eastern North West, eastern Free State, western Mpumalanga, south-western Limpopo.

A petrol station in Vereeniging had collapsed due to a severe storm with damaging winds.

So far we have not had any incidents in the city but we are on high alert we are monitoring all the low-lying areas. Our Swift Water Rescue Team is on standby.

Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

We urge those in informal settlements such as Kliptown in Soweto, Alex, Diepsloot and Ivory Park to be extra vigilant.

Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

People must avoid rivers and, if need be, use proper pedestrian bridges.

Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

A petrol station in Vereeniging had collapsed due to a severe storm with damaging winds.


