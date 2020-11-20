Warning! Be aware of severe thunderstorms
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for medium likelihood of severe thunderstorms. The warning todayis for Gauteng, eastern North West, eastern Free State, western Mpumalanga, south-western Limpopo.
A petrol station in Vereeniging has collapsed due to severe storm with damaging winds
⚠️YELLOW THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Gauteng, eastern North West, eastern Free State, western Mpumalanga, south-western Limpopo today (10 November 2020).— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 10, 2020
Impacts:
Heavy rain leading to flooding
Hail
Strong winds
Guys please check your loved ones ko Vaal Sharpeville and Vanderbijlpark 🥺🙏 if they are safe nah. #ZumaVsZondo #EffRedFriday pic.twitter.com/tBiG4oX2CV— 😍🌹Carol🌸🌷🇮🇹 (@CarolCay3) November 20, 2020
🔴 BREAKING: The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for MEDIUM LIKELYHOOD of SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 19, 2020
📅WHEN: LATE FRIDAY, 20 November 2020
📍AREA: Entire Gauteng
⚠️POTENTIAL THREATS:
•Localised flooding
•Poor driving conditions
☔️RAIN PROBABILITY: 60%
