The sad thing is that we protest when children have to write exams - SAHRC





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders have vowed to continue the fight against racial discrimination across the country.

It has been a day of high tensions at Brackenfell as police fired tear gas and stun grenades at EFF members who protesting against racism in the community.

John Perlman speaks to SA Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen who was at the protest.

The sad thing is that we protest at the time where children had to write exams. Chris Nissen, Commissioner - SA Human Rights

At one point there was just a deadlock, whenever they tried speaking there was a deadlock. Chris Nissen, Commissioner - SA Human Rights

Meanwhile, Councilor at Ward 102 Brackenfell Rhynardt Bresler says the EFF members were protesting at the Post Office and he won't be involved in the school issues.

Everything took place in front of the Post Office, not near the school. The whole episode happened at the Post Office. I was at the school, I didn't go to the Post Office. Rhynardt Bresler, Ward councilor - Ward 102 Brackenfell

The school is looking at some of their policies and redressing it but that's up to them. The school is governed by the Schools Act. Rhynardt Bresler, Ward councilor - Ward 102 Brackenfell

