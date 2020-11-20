'Doctors brought in to help while we are unplaced,' cry qualified SA medics





The department of Health has told doctors who have completed their community service that there is not adequate funding for posts.

The doctors have been told that the department is searching for funds to employ them.

John Perlman speaks to Tahir Dawood who is waiting to be placed.

It is a bit absurd that we hear in the media that doctors are being brought in to help our system and we are here ready to help. Tahir Dawood, Unplaced doctor

The amount of resources in training a doctor is crazy in this country, six years of medical school and two years of internship are a grind. Tahir Dawood, Unplaced doctor

