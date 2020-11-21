Downgrades by Moody's and Fitch heap more misery on South Africa
South Africa has suffered a double blow from two of the main rating agencies.
Moody's has downgraded the country's credit rating one notch to BA2 and maintained a negative outlook. Fitch moved it from BB to BB-, with a negative outlook.
According to Eyewitness News, Moody's has highlighted the further expected weakening of South Africa's fiscal position and indicated that while the strategy to improve things remains in place, implementation risks have risen.
Added to this, t has highlighted high and rising government debt, coupled with weak growth and exceptionally high inequality.
Moody's and Fitch are both concerned about South Africa's fiscal position due to the effects of the lockdown.
Moody's also said that while the strategy to improve the overall position remained in place, it was worried about implementation. The agency is concerned about rising government debt coupled with weak growth.
However, S&P Global has decided to keep its ratings unchanged at BB- for its foreign currency rating and BB for its local currency, both with a stable outlook.
This week, South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago predicted a growth contraction of 8% for this year. But the country is expected to claw back some of that lost growth over the next two years.
