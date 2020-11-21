Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition
There was mixed reaction after Joe Biden tweeted that since President Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the transition, the Biden-Harris Transition has to fund it ourselves and need help.
According to the tweet: "Your contribution to the Biden-Harris Transition will help us lay the foundation to lead a just and equitable recovery that builds an economy for the future.
Here's the deal: Because President Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the transition, we have to fund it ourselves and need your help.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 20, 2020
If you're able, chip in to help fund the Biden-Harris transition. https://t.co/apJMrdpoSS
More from Politics
Downgrades by Moody's and Fitch heap more misery on South Africa
Moody's has downgraded the country's credit rating one notch to BA2 and maintained a negative outlook.Read More
Brackenfell High: Police use excessive force to disperse EFF protestors
WC Education MEC Debbie Schäfer spokesperson Kerry Mauchline and EWN reporter Kevin Brandt tell us more about the protest.Read More
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'
The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell.Read More
Zuma walks out after Zondo recusal ruling, heads for Judicial Service Commission
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan gives an update on the deputy justice decision, saying the walkout amounts to contempt of court.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Zondo announces decision on Zuma's recusal application
Former President Jacob Zuma will know if his application for Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself is successful.Read More
No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus.Read More
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'
Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.Read More
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning.Read More
Commuters urged to find other means of transport due to taxi strike on Wednesday
The National Taxi Alliance drivers will march to Mbalula's office and hand over a memorandum of demands.Read More
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors
The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
More from World
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.Read More
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'
Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.Read More
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor
Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president.Read More
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule
Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs.Read More
President Ramaphosa congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden
On Saturday evening, Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted his support for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.Read More
'Trump is trying cast aspersions on electoral system that voted him in in 2016'
International Relations scholar and political commentator Dr Oscar van Heerden reflects on the tight presidential race in the US.Read More
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'
'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.Read More
Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections
Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Read More
'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win'
Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith gives more insight on the American elections.Read More
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China
As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.Read More