Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICTURES & VIDEOS] Violent dust storm hits Upington What is commonly known as haboob has hit the Northern Cape town of Upington. 22 November 2020 2:55 PM
NPA insists Ace Magashule’s PA will testify for the State in corruption case The 'City Press' reported on Sunday that Moroadi Cholota found out through the media that she would be testifying against ANC secr... 22 November 2020 2:07 PM
Tshwane officials investigate after 3 boys drown in stormwater trench The children, two 10-year-olds and one nine-year-old, were found on Saturday by bystanders amid sustained downpours in Gauteng. 22 November 2020 12:57 PM
View all Local
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
Downgrades by Moody's and Fitch heap more misery on South Africa Moody's has downgraded the country's credit rating one notch to BA2 and maintained a negative outlook. 21 November 2020 12:57 PM
View all Politics
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:30 AM
Should texts, emails be banned after certain time at night? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:29 AM
Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg. 19 November 2020 10:42 AM
View all Entertainment
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
View all World
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

NPA insists Ace Magashule’s PA will testify for the State in corruption case

22 November 2020 2:07 PM
by Edwin Ntshidi
Tags:
NPA
African National Congress ANC
Ace Magashule
Tender corruption
Moroadi Cholota

The 'City Press' reported on Sunday that Moroadi Cholota found out through the media that she would be testifying against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Sunday insisted that the former personal assistant of African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Ace Magashule, had agreed to testify against her former boss contrary to a report in the City Press.

The paper reported that Moroadi Cholota found out through the media that she would be testifying against Magashule.

ALSO READ: I expect difficult ANC NEC meeting over members facing charges - Duarte

Eyewitness News contacted the NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema – who questioned the veracity of the story – asking whether the reporter involved had even spoken to Cholota.

The NPA said more than a week ago that she had agreed to testify against Magashule, who has been implicated in the controversial R225 million asbestos tender.

The _City Press _reported that it had seen an email between Cholota and law enforcement agencies where she said it was odd that she only heard through the media that she would be testifying against the former Free State premier.

Ngwema said Cholota would definitely be testifying.

“I can assure you that we have been in communication with the witness and we are fairly satisfied with the fact that she is going to testify, and she has cooperated with the State,” Ngwema said.

“The rest for us is irrelevant. What matters is what is going to happen in the court of law. Of course, it is in the interests of other parties to try to cast doubt on our case. We are fairly confident we have a good case and that case continues,” he added.

READ: Why President Ramaphosa stands on solid ground in the fight against corruption

During Magashule’s bail hearing on 13 November, the State placed it on record that Cholota would be testifying against her former boss.

But the City Press said Cholota – who is studying in the United States - confronted the Hawks last week shortly after Magashule’s court appearance saying she was surprised and requested to see the affidavit which she signed confirming that she is a State witness.

Magashule was expected back in court next February where he would join his seven co-accused.

WATCH: I will step aside if the ANC branches tell me to, says Magashule

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : NPA insists Ace Magashule’s PA will testify for the State in corruption case


22 November 2020 2:07 PM
by Edwin Ntshidi
Tags:
NPA
African National Congress ANC
Ace Magashule
Tender corruption
Moroadi Cholota

More from Politics

Donald-trump-outgoing-US-president-American-politics-presidential-election-123rf

'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference

22 November 2020 2:18 PM

Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President-elect-Joe-Biden-US-Politics-America-Unites-States-123rf

Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition

21 November 2020 5:28 PM

Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Downgrades by Moody's and Fitch heap more misery on South Africa

21 November 2020 12:57 PM

Moody's has downgraded the country's credit rating one notch to BA2 and maintained a negative outlook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201120 Brackenfell9

Brackenfell High: Police use excessive force to disperse EFF protestors

20 November 2020 1:14 PM

WC Education MEC Debbie Schäfer spokesperson Kerry Mauchline and EWN reporter Kevin Brandt tell us more about the protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zuma-leaves-19-novpng

'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'

19 November 2020 7:10 PM

The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201117 Zuma3

Zuma walks out after Zondo recusal ruling, heads for Judicial Service Commission

19 November 2020 12:58 PM

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan gives an update on the deputy justice decision, saying the walkout amounts to contempt of court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zondo-rayjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Zondo announces decision on Zuma's recusal application

19 November 2020 10:08 AM

Former President Jacob Zuma will know if his application for Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself is successful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200723mkhizeineasterncapejfif

No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize

19 November 2020 8:00 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'

18 November 2020 7:37 PM

Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201117 Zuma3

'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling

18 November 2020 6:39 PM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

upintonjpg

[PICTURES & VIDEOS] Violent dust storm hits Upington

22 November 2020 2:55 PM

What is commonly known as haboob has hit the Northern Cape town of Upington.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tshwane floods

Tshwane officials investigate after 3 boys drown in stormwater trench

22 November 2020 12:57 PM

The children, two 10-year-olds and one nine-year-old, were found on Saturday by bystanders amid sustained downpours in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medicine-health-healthcare-worker-stethoscope-hospital-123rf

'Doctors brought in to help while we are unplaced,' cry qualified SA medics

21 November 2020 12:26 PM

Tahir Dawood, who is waiting to be placed, says they are ready to work yet the department says there is no money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stormjpg

Joburg Emergency Management Services on high alert as heavy rain expected

21 November 2020 12:20 PM

Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson says Swift Water Rescue Team is on standby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201120 Brackenfell9

The sad thing is that we protest when children have to write exams - SAHRC

20 November 2020 5:06 PM

Ward councilor Rhynardt Bresler says Brackenfell High is looking at some of its policies and redressing them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabc-officesjpg

CWU wants SABC to abandon corporate plan and retrenchments unconditionally

20 November 2020 1:50 PM

General secretary Aubrey Tshabalala says the broadcaster must consult workers and the parties that are involved in Section 189.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medicine in vials and syringe Covid-19 123rf

How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine

20 November 2020 11:33 AM

Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-20-at-70854-ampng

If SABC problems stay the same, things will get worse - Former board member

20 November 2020 7:56 AM

John Mattison reflects the public broadcaster as current board suspends retrenchment process for seven days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200319 Lesetja Kganyago

'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting'

19 November 2020 8:40 PM

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lightbulb-ideajpg

Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?

19 November 2020 7:39 PM

'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Downgrades by Moody's and Fitch heap more misery on South Africa

Business Politics

'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference

Politics World

[PICTURES & VIDEOS] Violent dust storm hits Upington

Local

NPA insists Ace Magashule’s PA will testify for the State in corruption case

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

5 arrested for alleged involvement of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu murder

22 November 2020 5:24 PM

Tshwane MMC visits families of 3 kids who drowned in stormwater trench

22 November 2020 3:57 PM

Prosecutor involved in Timothy Omotoso's trial dies

22 November 2020 2:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA