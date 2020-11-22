NPA insists Ace Magashule’s PA will testify for the State in corruption case
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Sunday insisted that the former personal assistant of African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Ace Magashule, had agreed to testify against her former boss contrary to a report in the City Press.
The paper reported that Moroadi Cholota found out through the media that she would be testifying against Magashule.
• ALSO READ: I expect difficult ANC NEC meeting over members facing charges - Duarte
Eyewitness News contacted the NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema – who questioned the veracity of the story – asking whether the reporter involved had even spoken to Cholota.
The NPA said more than a week ago that she had agreed to testify against Magashule, who has been implicated in the controversial R225 million asbestos tender.
The _City Press _reported that it had seen an email between Cholota and law enforcement agencies where she said it was odd that she only heard through the media that she would be testifying against the former Free State premier.
Ngwema said Cholota would definitely be testifying.
“I can assure you that we have been in communication with the witness and we are fairly satisfied with the fact that she is going to testify, and she has cooperated with the State,” Ngwema said.
“The rest for us is irrelevant. What matters is what is going to happen in the court of law. Of course, it is in the interests of other parties to try to cast doubt on our case. We are fairly confident we have a good case and that case continues,” he added.
• READ: Why President Ramaphosa stands on solid ground in the fight against corruption
During Magashule’s bail hearing on 13 November, the State placed it on record that Cholota would be testifying against her former boss.
But the City Press said Cholota – who is studying in the United States - confronted the Hawks last week shortly after Magashule’s court appearance saying she was surprised and requested to see the affidavit which she signed confirming that she is a State witness.
Magashule was expected back in court next February where he would join his seven co-accused.
WATCH: I will step aside if the ANC branches tell me to, says Magashule
