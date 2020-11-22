'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference
US President Donald Trump has told the chair of the House Republican Conference Liz Cheney that he can’t accept the results of an election with hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes cast "enough to easily flip the election. You’re just unhappy that I’m bringing the troops back home where they belong".
Cheney on Saturday urged Trump to respect "the sanctity of our electoral process" if he cannot prove his voter fraud claims.
"America is governed by the rule of law," Cheney said in a statement. "The President and his lawyers have made claims of criminality and widespread fraud, which they allege could impact election results. If they have genuine evidence of this, they are obligated to present it immediately in court and to the American people."
Sorry Liz, can’t accept the results of an election with hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes cast, enough to easily flip the Election. You’re just unhappy that I’m bringing the troops back home where they belong! https://t.co/elZ9X3wrAz— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2020
