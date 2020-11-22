[PICTURES & VIDEOS] Violent dust storm hits Upington
A dust storm commonly known as haboob has hit the Northern Cape town of Upington. See pictures and videos below.
Taken by Geraldine Basson— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 21, 2020
In Upington pic.twitter.com/ocJ3q5MR9a
Video sent in by Marlin Snowy Beukes— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 21, 2020
Upington earlier. pic.twitter.com/mHzvhksv4x
Absolutely amazing pictures taken in Upington earlier.— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 21, 2020
Taken by Heibré-Ann Coetzee pic.twitter.com/h4Mz1uzfSG
Beautiful pictures taken by Chaene Gresse in Gariep. Some phenomenal storm structures today over the Northern Cape and Free State. pic.twitter.com/ifuUFrtnj0— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 21, 2020
More from Local
NPA insists Ace Magashule’s PA will testify for the State in corruption case
The 'City Press' reported on Sunday that Moroadi Cholota found out through the media that she would be testifying against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.Read More
Tshwane officials investigate after 3 boys drown in stormwater trench
The children, two 10-year-olds and one nine-year-old, were found on Saturday by bystanders amid sustained downpours in Gauteng.Read More
'Doctors brought in to help while we are unplaced,' cry qualified SA medics
Tahir Dawood, who is waiting to be placed, says they are ready to work yet the department says there is no money.Read More
Joburg Emergency Management Services on high alert as heavy rain expected
Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson says Swift Water Rescue Team is on standby.Read More
The sad thing is that we protest when children have to write exams - SAHRC
Ward councilor Rhynardt Bresler says Brackenfell High is looking at some of its policies and redressing them.Read More
CWU wants SABC to abandon corporate plan and retrenchments unconditionally
General secretary Aubrey Tshabalala says the broadcaster must consult workers and the parties that are involved in Section 189.Read More
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.Read More
If SABC problems stay the same, things will get worse - Former board member
John Mattison reflects the public broadcaster as current board suspends retrenchment process for seven days.Read More
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting'
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB).Read More
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?
'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.Read More