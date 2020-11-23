Gov denies helping Bushiris escape and law enforcement probing how they left





The Sunday Independent is reporting that self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were assisted by the government to flee South Africa.

The International Relations Department denying the publication's claims that the two were smuggled out of the country with the collaborated help between Malawi and South African officials.

The paper further states that the Bushiris diplomatic passports with false names with cosmetic facial changes to flee the country.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) director-general Phumla Williams says from where the government stands, it has tried as much as it can to keep South Africans updated with the extradition processes to bring back the Bushiris.

The investigation of how the Bushiris left is a matter before the law enforcement agencies as the government owes it to South Africans to know how the two left the country. Phumla Williams, Director-general - GCIS

We checked the legal processes of leaving the country and there was no trace of them having left our country. All processes were observed at Waterkloof and we know that no illegal person left through there. Phumla Williams, Director-general - GCIS

She says once the Bushiris are brought back, all will be shared with South Africans.

Once the matter is in court, all the details will be known. Phumla Williams, Director-general - GCIS

Listen below to the full conversation: