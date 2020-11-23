[WATCH] Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!!





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!!

Social media is talking after Gee Six Five's new song Obani Lababantu went over the weekend went viral and has people believing that her song is definitely a December hit.

New music alert🔥🎙



Gee Six Five - Obabi lalabantu pic.twitter.com/gpl8piBruz — Mr Handsome (@MrHandsome_ZA) November 19, 2020

