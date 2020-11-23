[WATCH] Director insults Lukas Gage small place on Zoom thinking he was on mute





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing

Director insults Lukas Gage small place on Zoom thinking he was on mute

Social media is talking after a a director thinking he was on mute, insulted an actor's small apartment on Zoom.

The director can be heard saying 'These poor people living in these tiny apartment, I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV.

Watch the video below:

psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings pic.twitter.com/PTgMZcRhEw — lukas gage (@lukasgage) November 20, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: