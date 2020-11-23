Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away
Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca has passed away.
Ngcongca was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning.
The 33-year-old soccer player was thrown from the vehicle and died on the scene.
Ngcongca has been in Durban since last week to join AmaZulu on loan from Sundowns.
RIP: Anele Ngcongca— Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) November 23, 2020
Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender has passed away. the soccer star was involved in a car accident.
He was 33. #RIPAneleNgcongca pic.twitter.com/IC4nzL94cO
We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca. The soccer star was involved in a car accident. Ugqatso ulifezile! #RIPAneleNgcongca— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 23, 2020
[Pic:@Masandawana] pic.twitter.com/JhoaTtmEvW
You played your heart out for the 3 seasons you had at sundowns, never wanted the club to loan you out . You were not a ideal RB for us but you won our hearts over through your hard work. Thank you for everything. Go well Player . Go play RB for God In heaven. #RIPAneleNgcongca pic.twitter.com/lFP8OWkYa3— AMAKHOSI 4 BOBBY (@GreatMaestrojoy) November 23, 2020
More from Sport
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19
CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days.Read More
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review
Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling.Read More
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players'
EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done.Read More
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row
Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half.Read More
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk
The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni McCarthy.Read More
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman
Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country.Read More
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency
Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed a South African treble last season.Read More
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support?
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one.Read More
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track
Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again.Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More