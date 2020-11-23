Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away





Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca has passed away.

Ngcongca was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning.

The 33-year-old soccer player was thrown from the vehicle and died on the scene.

Ngcongca has been in Durban since last week to join AmaZulu on loan from Sundowns.

RIP: Anele Ngcongca



— Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) November 23, 2020

— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 23, 2020