'Women are still sidelined in the newsrooms,' says editor
Journalists are often accused of choosing sides and some political journalists are accused of being too close to politicians.
Clement Manyathela speaks to journalists to find out the state of newsrooms and the challenges they face on a daily basis.
It is very difficult being a female journalist, we are taken less seriously than our male counterparts. This is not only in the industry but also with people we are supposed to interview.Masego Rahlaga, Journalist
We are made to believe that the only way to be successful is if you offer yourself to extreme points. You are not considered a good journalist if you don't offer to work from 6am to 8pm.Masego Rahlaga, Journalist
Political journalist Lizeka Tandwa says there is no time for family for journalists or time to recoup.
Every day we are in these situations and at the end of the day, we get criticism.Lizeka Tandwa, Journalist
People attack you as a female journalist, they body shame you and when you sleep it all comes back.Lizeka Tandwa, Journalist
Acting editor at Sunday World Kabelo Khumalo says it is sad that journalists are viewed as lazy.
The work that is done by journalists is not appreciated and we are facing shrinking newsrooms.Kabelo Khumalo, Acting editor - Sunday World
Journalists are leaving for the corporate world. Women are still sidelined in the newsrooms.Kabelo Khumalo, Acting editor - Sunday World
Listen to other views from journalists below...
More from Local
Duo creates platform to make it easy for students to fly between provinces
UCT students Ndabenhle Ntshangase and Lwanda Shabalala get 10% to 20% discounts for their clients on AirStudent.Read More
We need at least 10 vaccines for pandemic to be under control - EWN reporter
EWN's Mia Lindeque says, for instance, for the first batch we are looking at countries vaccinating about 3% of their population.Read More
SABC management refuses to show us proposed structure - CWU
Union general-secretary Aubrey Tshabalala says the meeting was just a PR exercise, the SABC wants to go ahead with retrenchments.Read More
Zondo Commission to lay criminal complaint against Zuma after walkout
Zuma walked out after Zondo dismissed the former president's application for recusal on the grounds that Zuma failed to meet the test for a reasonable apprehension of bias.Read More
[PICTURES & VIDEOS] Violent dust storm hits Upington
What is commonly known as haboob has hit the Northern Cape town of Upington.Read More
NPA insists Ace Magashule’s PA will testify for the State in corruption case
The 'City Press' reported on Sunday that Moroadi Cholota found out through the media that she would be testifying against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.Read More
Tshwane officials investigate after 3 boys drown in stormwater trench
The children, two 10-year-olds and one nine-year-old, were found on Saturday by bystanders amid sustained downpours in Gauteng.Read More
'Doctors brought in to help while we are unplaced,' cry qualified SA medics
Tahir Dawood, who is waiting to be placed, says they are ready to work yet the department says there is no money.Read More
Joburg Emergency Management Services on high alert as heavy rain expected
Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson says Swift Water Rescue Team is on standby.Read More
The sad thing is that we protest when children have to write exams - SAHRC
Ward councilor Rhynardt Bresler says Brackenfell High is looking at some of its policies and redressing them.Read More