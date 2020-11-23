'Women are still sidelined in the newsrooms,' says editor





Journalists are often accused of choosing sides and some political journalists are accused of being too close to politicians.

Clement Manyathela speaks to journalists to find out the state of newsrooms and the challenges they face on a daily basis.

It is very difficult being a female journalist, we are taken less seriously than our male counterparts. This is not only in the industry but also with people we are supposed to interview. Masego Rahlaga, Journalist

We are made to believe that the only way to be successful is if you offer yourself to extreme points. You are not considered a good journalist if you don't offer to work from 6am to 8pm. Masego Rahlaga, Journalist

Political journalist Lizeka Tandwa says there is no time for family for journalists or time to recoup.

Every day we are in these situations and at the end of the day, we get criticism. Lizeka Tandwa, Journalist

People attack you as a female journalist, they body shame you and when you sleep it all comes back. Lizeka Tandwa, Journalist

Acting editor at Sunday World Kabelo Khumalo says it is sad that journalists are viewed as lazy.

The work that is done by journalists is not appreciated and we are facing shrinking newsrooms. Kabelo Khumalo, Acting editor - Sunday World

Journalists are leaving for the corporate world. Women are still sidelined in the newsrooms. Kabelo Khumalo, Acting editor - Sunday World

Listen to other views from journalists below...