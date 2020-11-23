Brackenfell protest: Court postpones case against eight EFF supporters





The Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday postponed the public violence case against eight Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters to February.

The red berets led a demonstration last week against alleged racism at Brackenfell High School where the protect turned violent.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt who is following the story.

The eight EFF supporters made a brief appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court for public violence and the case has been postponed until 12 February, 2021. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News.

EFF regional secretary Banzi Dambuza has spoken against the police use of excessive force against party supporters who were protesting on Friday, he reports.

