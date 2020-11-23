SABC management refuses to show us proposed structure - CWU
The Communications Workers Union says it is very disappointed with the meeting they had with the SABC management.
The meeting was supposed to find alternative ways to the proposed retrenchments at the corporation.
Mandy Wiener speaks to CWU general-secretary Aubrey Tshabalala about what happened at the meeting.
RELATED: SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts
Unfortunately, when we arrived we were told to just discuss the alternatives as per the board's statement that was released last week.Aubrey Tshabalala, General-secretary - CWU
What is funny about the alternatives is that they don't want us to look at the structure, they just want us to give alternatives which means they want to go ahead with retrenchments, this is just a PR exercise.Aubrey Tshabalala, General-secretary - CWU
Listen to the full interview below...
