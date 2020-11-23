We have a problem with truck owners, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum
At least 25 trucks have either been petrol bombed, burnt, shot at or stoned across the country since Thursday.
The All Truck Drivers Forum (ATDF) has distanced itself from the attacks but says they support local drivers for fighting for their jobs.
A three-day national shut down by the SA truck drivers has been called in protest against the employment of foreign truck drivers.
John Perlman speaks to All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa secretary Sifiso Nyathi about the shutdown.
Foreign drivers are employed in South Africa because the owners undermine the South African drivers.Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary - All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa
We have no problem with the foreigner nationals, the problem is the truck owners. They deliberately ignore South African drivers.Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary - All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa
The South African truck owners must employ South African drivers. All over SADC they employ their own people.Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary - All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa
Listen below for the full interview...
