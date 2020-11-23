Duo creates platform to make it easy for students to fly between provinces





Two University of Cape Town students have made it easy and a little cheaper for their fellow students to fly from Cape Town to Durban or Johannesburg during the school holidays.

Ndabenhle Ntshangase and Lwanda Shabalala, both 22 years old, have created a business called AirStudent aimed at students studying outside their home provinces.

John Perlman speaks to Ntshangase to find out how the business is going.

We approached Comair and told them what we do and how they could benefit from this and they were interested in helping us. Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO - AirStudent

Comair gave us free luggage fare for the students in our group. Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO - AirStudent

The discount on the ticket varies from 10% to 20% depending on the time of the year. Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO - AirStudent

