No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share

23 November 2020 7:28 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Pep
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
investments
stock picks
results
Pepkor Holdings
pepkor
company results
pepkor holdings results
pepkor results
Leon Lourens

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.

Pepkor Holdings profits fell by 34% in the year to 30 September 2020, the company announced on Monday.

New PEP logo. Image: PEP on Facebook

Right now, trending on The Money Show:

The Steinhoff-owned budget clothing behemoth says it has gained “significant” market share in the clothing, footwear, homeware, and cellular segments.

The company’s sales grew by 3.6% (to R63.7 billion) in the year to the end of September.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell by 34.4% (to 62.6 cents).

It reported losses of R3 billion after write-downs of R4.8 billion.

The company reduced its net debt by R6.9 billion (to R7.1 billion).

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.

We lost R5 billion of revenue during the first five weeks of lockdown…

Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor Holdings

A lot of people bought down into our segment of the market… our market got additional social grants…

Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor Holdings

Just after lockdown, queues were very long… It’s our purpose to make lives better… when the economy is under pressure…

Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor Holdings

We expect sales this Black Friday to be slightly less than last year… We’re driving digital platforms hard… important this year because of Covid infections… shopping online is safer.

Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor Holdings

We’re not sure what Steinhoff’s plans are… We’re operating soundly…

Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor Holdings

When Covid hit… we cut back on store openings. But not with PEP and Ackermans… there we continue to expand…

Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor Holdings

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share


23 November 2020 7:28 PM
by Kabous le Roux






























