Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:50
Latest Covid figures and warning by government
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:33
Sanlam lockdown lessons survey
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariska Oosthuizen - Head of Brand at Sanlam
Today at 10:45
Green School launches in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alba Brandt
Today at 11:05
Lester in conversation with French Ambassador to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing for your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rick Martin - CFO at Satrix
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Duo creates platform to make it easy for students to fly between provinces UCT students Ndabenhle Ntshangase and Lwanda Shabalala get 10% to 20% discounts for their clients on AirStudent. 23 November 2020 4:39 PM
We need at least 10 vaccines for pandemic to be under control - EWN reporter EWN's Mia Lindeque says, for instance, for the first batch we are looking at countries vaccinating about 3% of their population. 23 November 2020 2:02 PM
SABC management refuses to show us proposed structure - CWU Union general-secretary Aubrey Tshabalala says the meeting was just a PR exercise, the SABC wants to go ahead with retrenchments. 23 November 2020 1:43 PM
View all Local
US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania and Michigan set to certify their results US Correspondent Simon Marks says over the weekend they saw many senior Republicans saying it's time to get off the Trump train. 23 November 2020 6:41 PM
Brackenfell protest: Court postpones case against eight EFF supporters Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on last week's march by the red berets against racism which turned violent. 23 November 2020 12:59 PM
Zondo Commission to lay criminal complaint against Zuma after walkout Zuma walked out after Zondo dismissed the former president's application for recusal on the grounds that Zuma failed to meet the t... 23 November 2020 10:27 AM
View all Politics
Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers. 23 November 2020 7:35 PM
Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings. 23 November 2020 7:28 PM
Is South Africa on the brink of default? No, says Ramaphosa economic advisor South Africa's economy is a piece of junk. Bruce Whitfield interviews Trudi Makhaya, the Presidential economic advisor. 23 November 2020 6:28 PM
View all Business
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!! Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 November 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Director insults Lukas Gage small place on Zoom thinking he was on mute Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 November 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
View all World
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

23 November 2020 8:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Woolies
Bruce Whitfield
Checkers
36ONE Asset Management
delivery
Evan Walker
deliveries
sixty60
woolies dash

Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).

Woolworths is taking on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 service.

A Woolworths Food store. Image: EWN

Right now, trending on The Money Show:

The upmarket retailer announced its new ‘home deliveries within an hour’ service – Woolies Dash – in a tweet on Monday.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Evan Walker, a Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

Stock availability is a key issue… a logistical nightmare… a 60-minute cut-off is so important… but it comes with a lot of issues…

Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

On the Checkers app, you’re limited to 30 items per delivery… It’s not a big lead-time – 60 minutes – to get it to your door…

Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

It’s a very good offering… These South African retailers are very, very good businesses… There’s no doubt they will get it right.

Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

Information is everything…

Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60


23 November 2020 8:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Woolies
Bruce Whitfield
Checkers
36ONE Asset Management
delivery
Evan Walker
deliveries
sixty60
woolies dash

More from Business

break bad habits build good 123rf

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

23 November 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange 123rf 123rfbusiness

Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever

23 November 2020 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

new-pep-logo2jpg

Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share

23 November 2020 7:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-worker-frontline-Covid-19-hospital-staff-PPE-face-shield-mask-123rf

Netcare profits hit buy Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy

23 November 2020 7:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Garbage junk

Is South Africa on the brink of default? No, says Ramaphosa economic advisor

23 November 2020 6:28 PM

South Africa's economy is a piece of junk. Bruce Whitfield interviews Trudi Makhaya, the Presidential economic advisor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Downgrades by Moody's and Fitch heap more misery on South Africa

21 November 2020 12:57 PM

Moody's has downgraded the country's credit rating one notch to BA2 and maintained a negative outlook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200319 Lesetja Kganyago

'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting'

19 November 2020 8:40 PM

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lightbulb-ideajpg

Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?

19 November 2020 7:39 PM

'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zuma-leaves-19-novpng

'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'

19 November 2020 7:10 PM

The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200319-lesetja-kganyago-edjpg

This repo rate is lowest we have had so far - Economist

19 November 2020 4:57 PM

Chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings says as it stands the repo rate of 3.5% is actually low.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

break bad habits build good 123rf

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

23 November 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

william-kentridgejpeg

'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles'

20 November 2020 7:45 PM

William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

twitter-logo-broken-123rf

Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet?

20 November 2020 1:58 PM

World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dbn-tourism-article-thumbnailjpg

Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you...

19 November 2020 3:03 PM

Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whitewash-picjpg

Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones

14 November 2020 4:59 PM

Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200916-wayde-edjpg

When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk

13 November 2020 3:01 PM

The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni McCarthy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poor elderly woman counting money retirement 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Make your retirement savings last longer

13 November 2020 11:34 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

12 November 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multichoice-dstvjpg

MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'

12 November 2020 7:38 PM

The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

Business Lifestyle

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

Business Lifestyle

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away

Sport

EWN Highlights

WHO: Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede

23 November 2020 9:00 PM

DBE probes another leaked matric exam paper

23 November 2020 8:59 PM

Severe thunderstorms, localised flooding expected in Gauteng on Tuesday

23 November 2020 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA