Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
Woolworths is taking on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 service.
The upmarket retailer announced its new ‘home deliveries within an hour’ service – Woolies Dash – in a tweet on Monday.
EXCITING NEWS! Coming soon…WOOLIES DASH. Woolies groceries delivered fast and fresh within the hour. Watch this space 😉 pic.twitter.com/5RpXAOBacz— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 23, 2020
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Evan Walker, a Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Stock availability is a key issue… a logistical nightmare… a 60-minute cut-off is so important… but it comes with a lot of issues…Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management
On the Checkers app, you’re limited to 30 items per delivery… It’s not a big lead-time – 60 minutes – to get it to your door…Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management
It’s a very good offering… These South African retailers are very, very good businesses… There’s no doubt they will get it right.Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management
Information is everything…Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
