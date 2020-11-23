20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Pepe Marais about his new book, “20 Habits That Break Habits”.
Description on Tracey McDonald Publishers:
After hitting a brick wall in both his business and personal life in 2006, Pepe Marais discovered his purpose on which he rebuilt all aspects of his life over the course of the next fourteen years.
The results of his purposeful approach to life have been nothing short of spectacular and in this, his second book, Pepe once again sets out to deliver on his personal purpose: to bring out the best in those around him.
The life lessons that Pepe provides in 20 Habits That Break Habits are based on Aristotle’s insight that we are what we repeatedly do, and that excellence, therefore, is not an act, but a habit.
Through his own experience, Pepe has learnt that there are two kinds of habits: those that limit us and those that liberate us.
And, in order to eradicate a limiting habit, you simply have to replace it with a liberating one.
Throughout this book, Pepe shares some of his own most limiting habits that held him back over the course of his journey, and the liberating habits he replaced each of them with in order to create a significant breakthrough in his own life.
From turning wine into water, to replacing television with the kitchen table, if a book could come with a warning sign, then this one should.
Because… it may just change your life!
20 Habits That Break Habits reflects a deep concern for developing human potential and is in service of your journey towards discovering your own inner greatness.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
