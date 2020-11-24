EC health sector under pressure as COVID-19 cases rise again in the province
The Health Ministry says South Africa recorded 2,080 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle taking the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak to more than 769,000.
South Africa's coronavirus death toll has risen to 20,968, with 65 new deaths confirmed by the Health Ministry.
RELATED: We need at least 10 vaccines for pandemic to be under control - EWN reporter
Cases are steadily rising in the Eastern Cape, with new cases in the last 14 days around 145% higher than the previous 14 days.
Eastern Cape project management unit head Dr Sibongile Zungu says the numbers rising in the province are very concerning.
Especially in the Sarah Baartman District and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro where it was a contained outbreak when it started, but the movement of people os what made the movement of the virus possible.
She says the infection increases are bad, however, the province has taken a multi sectoral approach in managing the virus.
People movement and people observing COVID-19 regulations are the main issues in the province. On a daily basis in Nelson Mandela Bay, we don't see less that 500 cases and it has been like that for the past two weeks.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania and Michigan set to certify their results
US Correspondent Simon Marks says over the weekend they saw many senior Republicans saying it's time to get off the Trump train.Read More
Brackenfell protest: Court postpones case against eight EFF supporters
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on last week's march by the red berets against racism which turned violent.Read More
Zondo Commission to lay criminal complaint against Zuma after walkout
Zuma walked out after Zondo dismissed the former president's application for recusal on the grounds that Zuma failed to meet the test for a reasonable apprehension of bias.Read More
Gov denies helping Bushiris escape and law enforcement probing how they left
GCIS director-general Phumla Williams reflects on Sunday Independent reports that the government assisted the fugitives.Read More
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference
Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims.Read More
NPA insists Ace Magashule’s PA will testify for the State in corruption case
The 'City Press' reported on Sunday that Moroadi Cholota found out through the media that she would be testifying against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.Read More
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition
Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves.Read More
Downgrades by Moody's and Fitch heap more misery on South Africa
Moody's has downgraded the country's credit rating one notch to BA2 and maintained a negative outlook.Read More
Brackenfell High: Police use excessive force to disperse EFF protestors
WC Education MEC Debbie Schäfer spokesperson Kerry Mauchline and EWN reporter Kevin Brandt tell us more about the protest.Read More
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'
The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell.Read More