EC health sector under pressure as COVID-19 cases rise again in the province





The Health Ministry says South Africa recorded 2,080 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle taking the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak to more than 769,000.

South Africa's coronavirus death toll has risen to 20,968, with 65 new deaths confirmed by the Health Ministry.

Cases are steadily rising in the Eastern Cape, with new cases in the last 14 days around 145% higher than the previous 14 days.

Eastern Cape project management unit head Dr Sibongile Zungu says the numbers rising in the province are very concerning.

Especially in the Sarah Baartman District and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro where it was a contained outbreak when it started, but the movement of people os what made the movement of the virus possible.

She says the infection increases are bad, however, the province has taken a multi sectoral approach in managing the virus.

People movement and people observing COVID-19 regulations are the main issues in the province. On a daily basis in Nelson Mandela Bay, we don't see less that 500 cases and it has been like that for the past two weeks.

