[WATCH] Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so

Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so

Social media is in stitches, after Brian Williams shuts down Geraldo Rivera's suggestion that Geraldo Rivera's suggestion to name the COVID-19 vaccine after Donald Trump.

