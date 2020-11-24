[WATCH] Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so
Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so
Social media is in stitches, after Brian Williams shuts down Geraldo Rivera's suggestion that Geraldo Rivera's suggestion to name the COVID-19 vaccine after Donald Trump.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
