[WATCH] Gender reveal party going horribly wrong leaves us in stitches

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Series - The Room Outside, Garden Design 101 - Episode 4 Hard Landscaping
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Joy Phala - Garden Designer from Organic Kitchen Designs
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Mashokoa - Car Expert
Today at 15:40
SA wheat harvest double that of 2019
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:50
"Another Tomorrow" - A Netflix movie, project with potential to reimagine Wine Tourism in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing for your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rick Martin - CFO at Satrix
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Police establish specialised desk to tackle GBV cases The government commits to earmark about 40% for preferential procurement for women-led businesses nationally. 24 November 2020 1:34 PM
Matric class stressed over possible rewrites after second paper leak - Naptosa DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga and Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel reflect on the leaked Physical Science Paper 2. 24 November 2020 12:54 PM
THE PAY GAP DEBATE: This is how executive salaries are determined Chair of 21st Century Pay solutions says the pay gap in South Africa is about one in a hundred and it is an emotive issue. 24 November 2020 12:01 PM
EC health sector under pressure as COVID-19 cases rise again in the province Eastern Cape project management unit head Dr Sibongile Zungu reflects on the spike in virus cases in the province. 24 November 2020 7:43 AM
US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania and Michigan set to certify their results US Correspondent Simon Marks says over the weekend they saw many senior Republicans saying it's time to get off the Trump train. 23 November 2020 6:41 PM
Brackenfell protest: Court postpones case against eight EFF supporters Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on last week's march by the red berets against racism which turned violent. 23 November 2020 12:59 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers' wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
[WATCH] Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Gender reveal party going horribly wrong leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!! Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 November 2020 8:30 AM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don't run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
[WATCH] Gender reveal party going horribly wrong leaves us in stitches

24 November 2020 8:25 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!!

Gender reveal party going horribly wrong leaves us in stitches

Social media is in stitches after a gender reveal party went horribly wrong.

Click below to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


Economic empowerment is integral to ending GBV, says Nkoana-Mashabane
24 November 2020 12:57 PM

24 November 2020 12:57 PM

Russia says Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective

24 November 2020 12:55 PM

Nehawu to march on Thursday over public servant salary increases

24 November 2020 12:54 PM

