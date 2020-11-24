Police establish specialised desk to tackle GBV cases





The government today launched 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign (16 Days Campaign), a United Nations campaign which takes place annually from 25 November (International Day of No Violence against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day).

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka to find out more.

Government is basically looking at women empowerment as one of the ways in which to deal with the scourge of women abuse in the country. Minister in Presidency for Women Maite Nkoana-Mashabane says that equipping women economically will empower them to leave abusive relationships. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Government has made a commitment to earmark about 40% for preferential procurement for women-led businesses nationally. Women will be helped with funding, marketing and even securing land, etc. in order to help them to do well in their businesses. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Government is also looking at training taxi drivers and owners to ensure that they don't perpetuate women abuse as many women use public transport to get to work and in most cases, they don't feel safe. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Police Minister Bheki Cele also announced that the police have established what they call a specialised desk that will deal with cases of GBV. Specially trained people will be working in this department and more women will be trained because women feel more at ease to speak to another woman about what has happened.

