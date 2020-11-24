Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Matric class stressed over possible rewrites after second paper leak - Naptosa

24 November 2020 12:54 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Matric
leaked exam papers
DBE
paper 2

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga and Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel reflect on the leaked Physical Science Paper 2.

On Monday the Department of Basic Education said it was launching an investigation into Physical Science Paper Two exam that was leaked before the commencement of the exam in the morning.

This is the second leak after the Maths Paper Two exam was leaked prior to matrics sitting down to write last week and the Hawks have been tasked to investigate that leak.

RELATED: Matric maths paper leaked hours before exam

The department has set up an emergency with the council of education ministers was called to look at the issue of leaked papers.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga and Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel to weigh in on the matter.

Yes, there was a leak of the Physical Science Paper Two and we discovered the leak hours before the exam was written. We are currently providing information to the police as we feel they need to handle this matter now.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

He says there were people who saw the paper and reported the matter to the department.

We appreciate the cooperation of South Africans who felt that they would not participate in illegal activities.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Teams have been dispatched to different provinces to review and check security systems in place, he adds.

Manuel says his organisation is concerned with this second leak.

The stress levels amongst children is unbelievable as we don't know whether they will be a rewrite and who would need to rewrite.

Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

Listen below to the full conversation:


