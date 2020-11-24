Matric class stressed over possible rewrites after second paper leak - Naptosa
On Monday the Department of Basic Education said it was launching an investigation into Physical Science Paper Two exam that was leaked before the commencement of the exam in the morning.
This is the second leak after the Maths Paper Two exam was leaked prior to matrics sitting down to write last week and the Hawks have been tasked to investigate that leak.
RELATED: Matric maths paper leaked hours before exam
The department has set up an emergency with the council of education ministers was called to look at the issue of leaked papers.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga and Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel to weigh in on the matter.
Yes, there was a leak of the Physical Science Paper Two and we discovered the leak hours before the exam was written. We are currently providing information to the police as we feel they need to handle this matter now.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
He says there were people who saw the paper and reported the matter to the department.
We appreciate the cooperation of South Africans who felt that they would not participate in illegal activities.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Teams have been dispatched to different provinces to review and check security systems in place, he adds.
Manuel says his organisation is concerned with this second leak.
The stress levels amongst children is unbelievable as we don't know whether they will be a rewrite and who would need to rewrite.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Police establish specialised desk to tackle GBV cases
The government commits to earmark about 40% for preferential procurement for women-led businesses nationally.Read More
THE PAY GAP DEBATE: This is how executive salaries are determined
Chair of 21st Century Pay solutions says the pay gap in South Africa is about one in a hundred and it is an emotive issue.Read More
We have a problem with truck owners, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum
All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa secretary Sifiso Nyathi says truck owners must employ South Africans.Read More
Duo creates platform to make it easy for students to fly between provinces
UCT students Ndabenhle Ntshangase and Lwanda Shabalala get 10% to 20% discounts for their clients on AirStudent.Read More
We need at least 10 vaccines for pandemic to be under control - EWN reporter
EWN's Mia Lindeque says, for instance, for the first batch we are looking at countries vaccinating about 3% of their population.Read More
SABC management refuses to show us proposed structure - CWU
Union general-secretary Aubrey Tshabalala says the meeting was just a PR exercise, the SABC wants to go ahead with retrenchments.Read More
'Women are still sidelined in the newsrooms,' says editor
Clement Manyathela hosts journalists to reflect on the state of newsrooms and the challenges they face.Read More
Zondo Commission to lay criminal complaint against Zuma after walkout
Zuma walked out after Zondo dismissed the former president's application for recusal on the grounds that Zuma failed to meet the test for a reasonable apprehension of bias.Read More
[PICTURES & VIDEOS] Violent dust storm hits Upington
What is commonly known as haboob has hit the Northern Cape town of Upington.Read More
NPA insists Ace Magashule’s PA will testify for the State in corruption case
The 'City Press' reported on Sunday that Moroadi Cholota found out through the media that she would be testifying against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.Read More