Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition





President Donald Trump's administration on Monday has allowed a transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden to begin to be taking place. This offers Biden access to briefings and funding.

However, Trump has not conceded the election and has vowed to continue fighting the results. But the General Services Administration has been given the go-ahead to begin the transition.

GSA head Emily Murphy has faced increasing pressure to allow the transition to begin.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Kate Hunter, US editor for Bloomberg Politics, to find out more.

Usually, this sort of letter is released quickly right after election day. It's pretty significant that it has taken this long to come out. Basically what it does is it ascertains the chronology of the winner of the election, the official thing that needs to happen for the US government to allow the transfer of power to begin. Kate Hunter - US Editor for Bloomberg Politics

It releases millions of dollars for the Biden administration to begin putting people in place, for people to hold meetings. It authorises like organising temporary office space in many government buildings to allow the Biden administration to begin taking shape. Kate Hunter - US Editor for Bloomberg Politics

It is very hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20, which is inauguration day, given he greenlighted the Biden transition. Kate Hunter - US Editor for Bloomberg Politics

Listen below for the full interview...