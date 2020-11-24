KZN premier intervenes as truck attacks continue in the province





More than 29 trucks have either been petrol bombed, burnt, shot at or stoned across the country since last week.

However, the All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF), a group of local truck drivers advocating for 100% employment of local truck drivers, has distanced itself from these attacks.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.

RELATED: We have a problem with truck owners, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum

Police are saying they have made five arrests but these arrests but these arrests are not directly linked to these truck attacks per se. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

These attacks have gone on to be very fatal, at least one man from Pinetown was found dead last night in Alberton. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala says he has instructed officials to engage the freight industry to try and find a solution in this matter. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...