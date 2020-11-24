New 24-hour GBV hotline to be launched





Gender-based violence will find t easier to get help when the 24-hour hotlines go live.

John Perlman speaks to National Shelter Movement executive Dr Zubeda Dangor about this initiative.

She mentions that they need financial support from the government to sustain the initiative.

With this dedicated helpline, women will be able to get access immediately and they would be able to be placed in a shelter if their life is in danger. Dr Zubeda Dangor, Executive - National Shelter Movement of South Africa

It will also provide information on reporting crimes of gender-based violence and it will also provide information on protection orders. Dr Zubeda Dangor, Executive - National Shelter Movement of South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...