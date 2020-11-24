Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:30
Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Today at 22:05
You Have The RIGHT To Shop Around For Your Credit Life Insurance Policy
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nkazi Sokhulu - Co-founder & CEO at Yalu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton Journalist says the question for Ramaphosa will be if he can't do it at the broadcaster, can he do it in the rest of the economy? 24 November 2020 6:56 PM
New 24-hour GBV hotline to be launched National Shelter Movement of SA executive Dr Zubeda Dangor says they will need financial assistance from the government. 24 November 2020 4:16 PM
View all Local
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition Bloomberg Politics US editor Kate Hunter says it is hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20. 24 November 2020 1:57 PM
EC health sector under pressure as COVID-19 cases rise again in the province Eastern Cape project management unit head Dr Sibongile Zungu reflects on the spike in virus cases in the province. 24 November 2020 7:43 AM
View all Politics
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Gender reveal party going horribly wrong leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!! Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination

24 November 2020 8:43 PM
by Paula Luckoff
Tags:
Stellenbosch
Tourism
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Cape Winelands
Pearl Thusi
Netflix
COVID-19
travel industry
wine industry
Wine tourism
Another Tomorrow
Richard Truter
destination films

Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.

Films inspire tourism and after the year of Covid, that's exactly what South Africa needs.

We've had a really rubbish year! 2020 was rubbish for tourism and travel and the wine industry, and even for the film industry. It's about time that we ignite that again.

Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

Richard Truter is talking about a Netflix production which will highlight the Cape Winelands and the region's internationally renowned wines.

Another Tomorrow is described as a romantic comedy-drama about finding your voice.

It features a South-African born character who returns home from New York to run the failing family wine farm.

His Icelandic-born fiancée makes the decision to join him and finds a new life in Stellenbosch.

Truter gives an update on the progress of the project in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

We've got through our development stage. The script is ready.

Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

Our investment money is almost in place and we're hopefully going to start production in October 2021 and be done with that in about December, and then go into post-production.

Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

Truter describes the film as "Marriage Story meets Eat, Pray, Love".

He stresses the importance of highlighting the Cape Winelands as a travel destination.

We need to bring in a lot of collaborators and try to make the theme a bit more universal so it has a much stronger international appeal.

Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

It is a travel destination drama which gets played out in the Cape Winelands... It's a very female-driven story... She's trying to find her voice in society, her real place.

Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

She does this by befriending a very dynamic black winemaker in Stellenbosch who gives her a new perspective... It's a film of healing.

Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

The experience of "imposter syndrome" is a strong thread in the movie, which attracted financial backers from San Francisco.

They invested into the Cape Winelands for almost that reason - they couldn't understand why South Africans undervalue themselves. [South Africans] tend to always undervalue their wines, undervalue their product or undervalue themselves as individuals.

Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

A film like 'A Good Year' - think what that did for Provence! Or 'Under the Tuscan Sun', what that did for Tuscany...

Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

These films are reference points and they're there to inspire people and tourism

Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

Listen to this good news story in the audio below:


