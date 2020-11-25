'I was abused and I was raped by Mr X from when I was 10 until I was 16'





Known as Mr X, a well known swimming South African coach has been exposed for sexually violating young girls.

Speaking out for the first time in 40 years, one of Mr X's victims Debbie Wade says she was violated by him when he was 13 and she was 10 years old.

She is accusing Swimming SA of a cover-up and for 20 years her story fell on deaf ears.

She joins Bongani Bingwa to speak about her ordeal.

This is not the first time that I am coming forward to share my story, but it is definitely the first time that feel like I am being heard. I have been trying for many years for someone to hear me. Debbie Wade, Sexual abuse survivor

I was abused and raped from the age of 10 until 16 and that has forever changed my life as it feels like I have been given a life sentence. Debbie Wade, Sexual abuse survivor

The abuse also changed the way she looks at relationships and the world, and hopes that no child should ever go through such an ordeal.

She adds that there is no reporting structure for women and young girls to go through and report such cases in the Swimming fraternity.

There is a lot of abuse in sport and that is a sad inditement on our society. Our children are supposed to be in a safe environment but it is not. Debbie Wade, Sexual abuse survivor

Listen below to the full conversation: