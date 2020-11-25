'I was abused and I was raped by Mr X from when I was 10 until I was 16'
Known as Mr X, a well known swimming South African coach has been exposed for sexually violating young girls.
Speaking out for the first time in 40 years, one of Mr X's victims Debbie Wade says she was violated by him when he was 13 and she was 10 years old.
She is accusing Swimming SA of a cover-up and for 20 years her story fell on deaf ears.
She joins Bongani Bingwa to speak about her ordeal.
This is not the first time that I am coming forward to share my story, but it is definitely the first time that feel like I am being heard. I have been trying for many years for someone to hear me.Debbie Wade, Sexual abuse survivor
I was abused and raped from the age of 10 until 16 and that has forever changed my life as it feels like I have been given a life sentence.Debbie Wade, Sexual abuse survivor
The abuse also changed the way she looks at relationships and the world, and hopes that no child should ever go through such an ordeal.
She adds that there is no reporting structure for women and young girls to go through and report such cases in the Swimming fraternity.
There is a lot of abuse in sport and that is a sad inditement on our society. Our children are supposed to be in a safe environment but it is not.Debbie Wade, Sexual abuse survivor
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Scotland's move to be first nation to make tampons and pads free gets full marks
Tekano Atlantic Fellowship Health Equity South Africa CEO Lebo Ramafoko says these are shifts we want to see in our government.Read More
Truck owners need to hire SA drivers, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum
All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa secretary Sifiso Nyathi says his members are not involved in the truck attacks.Read More
Khato Civils takes responsibility for death of Hammanskraal boy
CEO of the company Mongezi Mnyani says there was no barricade where the incident happened.Read More
THE RELEVANCE OF TAKING AN OATH: Let's recognise those who do right visibly
Ethics Institute senior research specialist Paul Vorster says when we discuss honour code we always refer to those who do wrong.Read More
Parts of N12 near Daveyton temporarily closed after 2 trucks are set on fire
EMPD's Kobeli Mokheseng has urged motorists to used alternative routes as that section of the highway is closed.Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton
Journalist says the question for Ramaphosa will be if he can't do it at the broadcaster, can he do it in the rest of the economy?Read More
New 24-hour GBV hotline to be launched
National Shelter Movement of SA executive Dr Zubeda Dangor says they will need financial assistance from the government.Read More
Police establish specialised desk to tackle GBV cases
The government commits to earmark about 40% for preferential procurement for women-led businesses nationally.Read More
KZN premier intervenes as truck attacks continue in the province
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Zikalala has instructed officials to engage the freight industry to try and find a solution.Read More