[WATCH] Lindiwe Zulu gets meaning of filicide wrong and Malema pokes fun at her

Lindiwe Zulu gets meaning of filicide wrong and Malema pokes fun at her

Social media is talking after a video of Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu in an interview with Newzroom Afrika cited that she learnt a new word called felicide, which according to her is the killing of women and girls.

Well, in actual fact, the word filicide means the act of killing one’s son or daughter.

Her interview got a funny response from Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema who tweeted: Eish Ginger.

Watch the video below:

Read Malema's response below:

Eish, GINGER — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 24, 2020

