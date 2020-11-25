Parts of N12 near Daveyton temporarily closed after 2 trucks are set on fire
The Ekurhuleni metro police are on the scene in Daveyton, Benoni after two trucks were set on fire on Tuesday morning.
The incidence has led to the section of the highway being closed to traffic.
EMPD's Kobeli Mokheseng told Eyewitness News that as details were sketchy at the moment, the highway had been closed on both directions.
He has also urged motorists to use alternative routes.
In Daveyton Benoni a couple of trucks have been set on fire on the N12 between Kingsway and Pansy causing more than a 30 minute delay in both directions – avoid this route heading towards Emalahleni Witbank #702Breakfast #EkurhuleniTraffic https://t.co/5V3gCTb0qu— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) November 25, 2020
