Khato Civils takes responsibility for death of Hammanskraal boy





Khato Civils has taken responsibility for the death of a nine-year-old boy in Hammanskraal.

Tshiamo Hleza drowned in a three-metre deep hole left open by the contractor for three days.

Tshiamo is the fourth boy to passed away in Hammanskraal in the past four days after falling to filled trenches.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Khato Civils CEO Mongezi Mnyani about the incident.

We were rushing to make sure that when we close for the December holidays all the area that need bulk water and bulk sewage is done from our side. Mongezi Mnyani, CEO - Khato Civils

In the area that the incident happened, there was no barricade that our guys put because they were under the impression that they are going to open in the morning, work on it and close them immediately. Mongezi Mnyani, CEO - Khato Civils

Mnyani says he has taken action against the employees who are responsible for the negligence.

I have suspended one of the managers and he will be facing disciplinary action within the company and we are incorporating with the law-enforcement agencies. Mongezi Mnyani, CEO - Khato Civils

We are not denying any responsibility. For now, we are assisting with the funeral arrangements. Mongezi Mnyani, CEO - Khato Civils

The City of Tshwane mayor has visited the family to express his condolences.

Office of the mayor chief of staff Jordan Grifiths says the city will be initiating action against the contractor.

It is very clear that yesterday there was a catastrophic failure from the contractor's side to make sure the site was properly secured. Jordan Grifiths, Chief of staff - Office of Tshwane mayor

