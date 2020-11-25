Truck owners need to hire SA drivers, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum
Gauteng police are on the hunt for armed men who held up two truck drivers on the N12 Highway in Daveyton, Benoni before setting the vehicles alight.
The incident led to a section of the highway being closed to traffic.
Over 30 trucks have been torched across the country this past week, a driver from KwaZulu-Natal was killed in Gauteng on Monday night and another is in hospital.
The attacks are believed to be in protest of the employment of foreign nationals as truck drivers in the sector.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has also condemned these attacks.
Mandy Wiener chat to South African Police Service (Saps) colonel Brenda Murudilli, Truckers Association president Mary Phadi and All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa secretary Sifiso Nyathi to give more insight on the matter.
The police were called to a scene on the N12 highway around 5 am this morning and when they got there they found those two trucks that had been set alight.Colonel Brenda Murudilli, Spokesperson - Saps
It is reported that the trucks were stopped by a black vehicle which forced the drivers out at gunpoint and setting the trucks alight, she adds.
She says the police have control of the situation and people should remember that it is just not one group that is burning these trucks.
Phadi says her organisation is concerned and worried about the lives of the different drivers that are affected.
We are worried about the product that must reach the destination and the number of trucks that are being lost on a daily basis. We are aware that these protests are about the employment of foreign drivers.Mary Phadi, President - Truckers Association
Nyathi says 10 years ago there were no foreigners driving South African trucks.
There are thousands of South African drivers sitting at home without jobs and these employers need to hire them and not foreign nationals. Our members are not involved in these recent attacks.Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary - All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
