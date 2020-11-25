Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards





Trevor Noah will host the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.

The South African comedian who currently hosts The Daily Show will host the awards on Sunday, 31st January.

Mandy Wiener speaks to blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela about the announcement and nominations.

It is not the first time Trevor Noah makes an appearance at the Grammys, last year he was nominated under the category best comedy album for his book 'Son of Patricia'. Phil Mphela, Blogger and entertainment commentator

Burna Boy is also nominated for a Grammy. Phil Mphela, Blogger and entertainment commentator

Nominations saw Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa leading the pack.

