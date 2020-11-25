Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards
Trevor Noah will host the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.
The South African comedian who currently hosts The Daily Show will host the awards on Sunday, 31st January.
Mandy Wiener speaks to blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela about the announcement and nominations.
It is not the first time Trevor Noah makes an appearance at the Grammys, last year he was nominated under the category best comedy album for his book 'Son of Patricia'.Phil Mphela, Blogger and entertainment commentator
Burna Boy is also nominated for a Grammy.Phil Mphela, Blogger and entertainment commentator
Nominations saw Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa leading the pack.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Lindiwe Zulu gets meaning of filicide wrong and Malema pokes fun at her
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
[WATCH] Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Gender reveal party going horribly wrong leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!!
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Director insults Lukas Gage small place on Zoom thinking he was on mute
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Should texts, emails be banned after certain time at night?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away
The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg.Read More
[WATCH] Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More