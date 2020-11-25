Gauteng Health to hold nurses' day of prayer
The Gauteng Department of Health and the Gauteng Nurse Leaders Forum will hold a nurses' day of prayer.
The event will also celebrate and recognise the role player by health-care workers within the province.
John Perlman speaks to Operational Manager at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, Zengezile Makhombothi about the challenges they are facing during this pandemic.
The biggest challenge we have been facing since March is actually the fear because we were not sure what Covid-19 was.Zengezile Makhombothi, Operational Manager - Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
We were affected and infected with COVID-19 and we faced a lot of shortages in terms of staff. Most of our members who tested positive were very sick and stayed at home.Zengezile Makhombothi, Operational Manager - Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
Makhombothi pleads with community members to adhere to the regulations.
We are doing everything in our best to make sure that no one gets Covid-19 but we feel that the very same community we are serving is failing us because they are not complying to any regulations.Zengezile Makhombothi, Operational Manager - Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
Listen to the full interview below...
