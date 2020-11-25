October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts
Inflation rose to a 7-month high in October.
Stats SA's data shows that Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) went up to 3.3%, compared to 3% in September.
The increase was driven in the main by rising food prices.
The prices of food and nonalcoholic beverages increased by 5.4% year on year.
With Christmas around the corner, the current trend in meat prices signals prospects of expensive festive braais writes Paul Makube in bizcommunity.com.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Makube, who's a senior agricultural economist at First National Bank (FNB).
He says the pickup in both grain and meat prices has been building for some time.
In the grains we are dependent on what happens in the world market, but also the rand/dollar exchange rate.Paul Makube, Senior agricultural economist - FNB
There is an upward pressure on meat prices, particularly beef. We're likely to see the trend continuing until the end of the year.Paul Makube, Senior agricultural economist - FNB
He says demand has been strong despite the national lockdown.
Farmers have benefited from beneficial production conditions with good rains providing grass cover for their herds.
Whitfield also gets the restaurant industry's perspective from chef David Higgs (Marble Restaurant, Johannesburg).
Our biggest challenge is yet to come. I think next year's going to be really tough.David Higgs, Co-founder and chef - Marble Restaurant
They're talking about shortages of beef... and South Africans love their red meat.David Higgs, Co-founder and chef - Marble Restaurant
We're trying to keep our costs low to get people into the restaurant but also we need our margins.David Higgs, Co-founder and chef - Marble Restaurant
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
More from Business
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints
The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
The 'tequila' comes from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
The cows are coming to save us
The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress
The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker).Read More
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended
Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries.Read More
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).Read More
Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).Read More
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles'
William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float.Read More
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet?
World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts.Read More
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you...
Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades!Read More
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones
Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book.Read More
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk
The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni McCarthy.Read More
Make your retirement savings last longer
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.Read More
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.Read More
More from Local
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints
The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
The 'tequila' comes from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives a summary about what happened at the state capture commission.Read More
Gauteng Health to hold nurses' day of prayer
Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital operational manager Zengezile Makhombothi talks about challenges they faced during COVID-19.Read More
Scotland's move to be first nation to make tampons and pads free gets full marks
Tekano Atlantic Fellowship Health Equity South Africa CEO Lebo Ramafoko says these are shifts we want to see in our government.Read More
Truck owners need to hire SA drivers, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum
All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa secretary Sifiso Nyathi says his members are not involved in the truck attacks.Read More
Khato Civils takes responsibility for death of Hammanskraal boy
CEO of the company Mongezi Mnyani says there was no barricade where the incident happened.Read More
THE RELEVANCE OF TAKING AN OATH: Let's recognise those who do right visibly
Ethics Institute senior research specialist Paul Vorster says when we discuss honour code we always refer to those who do wrong.Read More
Parts of N12 near Daveyton temporarily closed after 2 trucks are set on fire
EMPD's Kobeli Mokheseng has urged motorists to used alternative routes as that section of the highway is closed.Read More
'I was abused and I was raped by Mr X from when I was 10 until I was 16'
Sexual abuse survivor Debbie Wade shares how she was sexually abused by an elite swimming coach over 40 years ago.Read More