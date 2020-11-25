Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila The 'tequila' comes from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Local
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton Journalist says the question for Ramaphosa will be if he can't do it at the broadcaster, can he do it in the rest of the economy? 24 November 2020 6:56 PM
Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition Bloomberg Politics US editor Kate Hunter says it is hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20. 24 November 2020 1:57 PM
View all Politics
The cows are coming to save us The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine. 25 November 2020 7:15 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards Blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gives us details about the announcement and nominations. 25 November 2020 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Lindiwe Zulu gets meaning of filicide wrong and Malema pokes fun at her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2020 8:33 AM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila The 'tequila' comes from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila

25 November 2020 7:56 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mexico
Karoo
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
tequila
spirits
La Leona
Leonista
Karoo agave spirit
Sarah Kennan

The 'tequila' comes from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.

South Africa is renowned across the world for the quality of its wines.

But a homegrown version of tequila is also making its mark.

Capetonian Sarah Kennan started the company La Leona three years ago.

RELATED: Local 100% Agave spirits, La Leona, inspired by Mexico but made in SA

It produces a range of Leonista 100% Karoo agave spirits.

On The Money Show, Kennan explains why the company can't call its award-winning product tequila.

Leonista 100% Karoo agave spirits. Image: @Leonistaspirit

It's a little bit like champagne - you can't call it champagne if it's not made in France... You can't call it tequila if it's not made in Tequila town in Mexico

Sarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona

We call it 100% agave spirit.

Sarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona

Not being able to market the spirit as, simply, tequila is a challenge she acknowledges.

But everybody who knows a good-quality tequila or mescal knows that it is 100% agave spirit.... When they see 'agave spirit' they usually know that it's indicative of being tequila or mescal.

Sarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona

Asked about the distinctive branding, Kennan says they wanted an African look inspired by Mexico.

Getting the product recognised internationally is about education, she says.

Kennan changed the way she perceives and drinks tequila on her own trip to Mexico.

It's no longer a shooter experience; it's slow-sipping like a whiskey; it's like making beautiful margaritas.

Sarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona

I wanted to bring that same culture that I was inspired by to South Africa, and make it in a traditional way.

Sarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona

We're always trying to change people's experience around tequila... It's a positive experience.

Sarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona

Cultivating the plants for use is an 8-12 year process, but completely worth it says Kennan.

The spirit you get from the agave is very unique, very high energy. What's great about the plant is it grows in arid conditions... It grows symbiotically with wild animals or sheep... The farmers in the Karoo grow it as an emergency food for the animals...

Sarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona

For more info on the Leonista range, visit www.leonista.myshopify.com.

Listen to the conversation with Kennan in the audio below:


25 November 2020 7:56 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mexico
Karoo
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
tequila
spirits
La Leona
Leonista
Karoo agave spirit
Sarah Kennan

More from Business

banking-clientjpg

Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints

25 November 2020 9:15 PM

The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:15 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

147671446-sjpg

October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts

25 November 2020 6:58 PM

Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination

24 November 2020 8:43 PM

Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thumbs-down2jpg

Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress

24 November 2020 7:46 PM

The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uif-logo2jpg

'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended

24 November 2020 6:52 PM

Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigerian Naira banknote Ugandan shilling bill 123rfbusiness 123rf

Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows

24 November 2020 11:35 AM

Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

break bad habits build good 123rf

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

23 November 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131022wolworths3 .jpg

Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

23 November 2020 8:04 PM

Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange 123rf 123rfbusiness

Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever

23 November 2020 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

banking-clientjpg

Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints

25 November 2020 9:15 PM

The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

147671446-sjpg

October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts

25 November 2020 6:58 PM

Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

makhubojpg

Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa

25 November 2020 5:52 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives a summary about what happened at the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

Gauteng Health to hold nurses' day of prayer

25 November 2020 4:24 PM

Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital operational manager Zengezile Makhombothi talks about challenges they faced during COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

period-painsjpg

Scotland's move to be first nation to make tampons and pads free gets full marks

25 November 2020 1:58 PM

Tekano Atlantic Fellowship Health Equity South Africa CEO Lebo Ramafoko says these are shifts we want to see in our government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201125-benoni-truck-fire-edjpg

Truck owners need to hire SA drivers, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum

25 November 2020 1:00 PM

All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa secretary Sifiso Nyathi says his members are not involved in the truck attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Khato Civils takes responsibility for death of Hammanskraal boy

25 November 2020 12:35 PM

CEO of the company Mongezi Mnyani says there was no barricade where the incident happened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oathjpg

THE RELEVANCE OF TAKING AN OATH: Let's recognise those who do right visibly

25 November 2020 12:27 PM

Ethics Institute senior research specialist Paul Vorster says when we discuss honour code we always refer to those who do wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201125-benoni-truck-fire-edjpg

Parts of N12 near Daveyton temporarily closed after 2 trucks are set on fire

25 November 2020 8:45 AM

EMPD's Kobeli Mokheseng has urged motorists to used alternative routes as that section of the highway is closed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gender-based violence women's abuse domestic violence 123rfpolitics 123rf

'I was abused and I was raped by Mr X from when I was 10 until I was 16'

25 November 2020 8:05 AM

Sexual abuse survivor Debbie Wade shares how she was sexually abused by an elite swimming coach over 40 years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

vineyard-sunrisejpg

Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination

24 November 2020 8:43 PM

Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-trump-outgoing-US-president-American-politics-presidential-election-123rf

'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference

22 November 2020 2:18 PM

Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President-elect-Joe-Biden-US-Politics-America-Unites-States-123rf

Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition

21 November 2020 5:28 PM

Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medicine in vials and syringe Covid-19 123rf

How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine

20 November 2020 11:33 AM

Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden Kamala Harris 123rf 123rfWorld

'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'

9 November 2020 6:39 PM

Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American US USA flag 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness

Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor

9 November 2020 5:03 PM

Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule

8 November 2020 4:11 PM

Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden

7 November 2020 9:12 PM

On Saturday evening, Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted his support for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump USA America flag Star-Spangled Banner 123rf 123rfworld

'Trump is trying cast aspersions on electoral system that voted him in in 2016'

6 November 2020 1:10 PM

International Relations scholar and political commentator Dr Oscar van Heerden reflects on the tight presidential race in the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-flagsjpg

'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'

5 November 2020 6:43 PM

'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I was abused and I was raped by Mr X from when I was 10 until I was 16'

Local

Truck owners need to hire SA drivers, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum

Local

Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa

Local

[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away

Sport

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Measures to eradicate GBV cannot be carried out by govt alone

25 November 2020 7:58 PM

Diego Maradona, a divine talent with more than a touch of the devil

25 November 2020 7:30 PM

Fight against GBV must go beyond 16 days of activism, says social dev committee

25 November 2020 6:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA