Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints





Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler doesn't let banks off easy when it comes to consumer complaints.

But on Wednesday's edition of The Money Show she felt compelled to give credit where credit is due.

Knowler reports back on the Ombudsman for Banking Services's (OBD) 2020 awards for banking excellence.

The main criteria that the OBS considers is the banks’ co-operation with its office in resolving bank customer disputes.

The Best Dispute Resolution Banks are divided into two categories.

Category A is for the major South African banks - Absa, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Capitec.

The banks outside of the Big Five featured in Category B.

Absa is the 2020 winner in Category A and Discovery Bank the winner in the Smaller Bank Category.

The Banking Ombuds adjudicators have to send all the complaints they get to teams within each bank... They try and stop these things and mediate... Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

There was an increased workload [this year] as many of the banks didn't quite handle their distressed customers as well as they could have in many respects. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Yes it's their job... but I do think that those that do it particularly well and with the right attitude and empathy do deserve a moment of appreciation. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Find out more about this year's banking winners on the OBD website.

And listen to Knowler on the stand-out individual performances in the winning banking teams below: