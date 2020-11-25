Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa
The State Capture Inquiry on Wednesday heard how an IT company made questionable payments to senior African National Congress (ANC) officials.
EOH allegedly made eight payments to former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa totalling R375,000.
It is alleged that the company also paid Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, among others.
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has more.
Stephen van Coller says when you look at those payments and all the payments that were going to the ANC they coincide with an extension of a contract irregularly or an awarding of a contract.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints
The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
The 'tequila' comes from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts
Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB).Read More
Gauteng Health to hold nurses' day of prayer
Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital operational manager Zengezile Makhombothi talks about challenges they faced during COVID-19.Read More
Scotland's move to be first nation to make tampons and pads free gets full marks
Tekano Atlantic Fellowship Health Equity South Africa CEO Lebo Ramafoko says these are shifts we want to see in our government.Read More
Truck owners need to hire SA drivers, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum
All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa secretary Sifiso Nyathi says his members are not involved in the truck attacks.Read More
Khato Civils takes responsibility for death of Hammanskraal boy
CEO of the company Mongezi Mnyani says there was no barricade where the incident happened.Read More
THE RELEVANCE OF TAKING AN OATH: Let's recognise those who do right visibly
Ethics Institute senior research specialist Paul Vorster says when we discuss honour code we always refer to those who do wrong.Read More
Parts of N12 near Daveyton temporarily closed after 2 trucks are set on fire
EMPD's Kobeli Mokheseng has urged motorists to used alternative routes as that section of the highway is closed.Read More
'I was abused and I was raped by Mr X from when I was 10 until I was 16'
Sexual abuse survivor Debbie Wade shares how she was sexually abused by an elite swimming coach over 40 years ago.Read More