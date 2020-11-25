Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa





The State Capture Inquiry on Wednesday heard how an IT company made questionable payments to senior African National Congress (ANC) officials.

EOH allegedly made eight payments to former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa totalling R375,000.

It is alleged that the company also paid Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, among others.

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has more.

Stephen van Coller says when you look at those payments and all the payments that were going to the ANC they coincide with an extension of a contract irregularly or an awarding of a contract. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...