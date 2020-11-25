Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away

25 November 2020 7:11 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona hospitalised
maradona passes away

The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

Soccer legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60.

The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

Maradona led the Anttina team to win the 1986 World Cup.

He scored the famous 'Hand of God' goal against England in the quarter-finals.


