[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away
Soccer legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60.
The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.
Maradona led the Anttina team to win the 1986 World Cup.
He scored the famous 'Hand of God' goal against England in the quarter-finals.
The soccer world has lost a legend in Diego Maradona, who has died at the age of 60.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 25, 2020
He played in 4 World Cups with Argentina, leading them to a title in 1986 while winning the Golden Ball.
He won 9 club titles, including leading Napoli to its 1st league title in 1986-87. pic.twitter.com/RT0o5TBICR
