Geoff Makhubo worked more for Guptas than he did for City of Joburg - Mashaba





Former Johannesburg mayor and Action SA president Herman Mashaba says revelations at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture about alleged corruption in the city is just the tip of the iceberg.

His comments come after the commission heard that IT company EOH allegedly made questionable payments to senior African National Congress (ANC) officials.

RELATED: Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa

Former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa and Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo were among the recipients of these amounts.

Managing Director of ENS Forensics Steven Powell shared findings from an audit investigation he was commissioned to conduct by EOH after the company changed management.

Mashaba joins Bongani Bingwa to give more insight on the alleged corruption in the city.

I discovered R34 billion worth of corruption cases and in most of these cases Makhubo was the mastermind of all these activities. Every time I brought these to the attention of society, I was vilified and called names. Herman Mashaba, President - Action SA

When I came into office, I found that Geoff Makhubo literally working more for the Guptas than he was for the City of Johannesburg. Herman Mashaba, President - Action SA

Listen below to the full conversation: