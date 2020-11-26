[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city
Ryan Reynolds sends a heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city
Social media is talking after Ryan Reynolds sent a heartfelt birthday message to a boy living in a new city goes viral.
Watch the video below:
In Canada, an 8-year old moved to a new town. His parents were worried he'd be lonely on his birthday — so they asked if people could send him cards.— Goodable (@Goodable) November 25, 2020
Ryan Reynolds found out.
He did the most Ryan Reynolds thing ever.
This was the boy's reaction. pic.twitter.com/W3SxhAtAEZ
