Makhaya Ntini: I played cricket because I love it





From looking after cattle in a small village called Mdingi in the Eastern Cape to be one of the most successful cricketers in South Africa.

Makhaya Ntini perfected his cricket skills and rose to represent South Africa internationally.

In 2006, Ntini went on to achieve the best bowling figures by a South African in an ODI, demolishing Australia with figures of six wickets for 22 runs.

Clement Manyathela hangs out with Ntini to find out about his childhood, career and challenges in the Proteas.

RELATED: 'I didn't dream of being an academic,' says Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

The good thing that has happened to me was not being told that this is what happens when you play this kind of sport. They used to say have fun. Makhaya Ntini, Former Proteas fast bowler

I was never ready but I was not the guy that was looking to gain something from cricket. I played the game because I love it. Makhaya Ntini, Former Proteas fast bowler

Ntini has expressed his disappointment that the Proteas will not take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement before their match against England.

I will never be in a position of understanding. What if England takes the knee? What will we do as South Africans? Are we going to stand and watch? Makhaya Ntini, Former Proteas fast bowler

Listen to the full interview below...