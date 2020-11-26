Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter





The Constitutional Court is on Thursday hearing arguments during a virtual sitting on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa misled Parliament in relation to the donations made to his CR17 campaign.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the court to review an earlier ruling which set aside the decision to investigate and report on Ramaphosa's election campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) during its elective conference in 2017.

Mkhwebane's report alleged that Ramaphosa had received a donation of R500,000 from Bosasa to fund his campaign.

The Public Protector is applying for leave to appeal.

Mandy Wiener chats to Newzroom Afrika reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo to weigh in on the matter.

Mkhwebane's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane is arguing that by virtue of the fact that Ramaphosa at the time was deputy president, he operated within the state and so does Mkhwebane making this a clash between constitutional bodies, that is why the matter had to be heard at the Constitutional Court. Ziyanda Ngcobo, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika

