Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament next week.
The motion was filed by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) earlier this year.
Furthermore, an independent panel was name by Parliament to look into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo unpacks the two matters involving the president and the Public Protector.
The ATM earlier this year tabled a request for a motion of no confidence in the president and the Speaker has responded and the matter will be heard on 3 December which is Thursday next week.Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament
The panel appointed to look into the Mkhwebane matter was appointed by the Speaker, he says.
its job is to conduct a preliminary inquiry to assess the motion submitted by the chief whip of the Democratic Alliance for the removal of the Public Protector and determine whether there is evidence showing that Mkhwebane has engaged in misconduct.Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament
Listen below to the full conversation:
