Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel

Today at 15:40
Experts divided over extra 5% marks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mary Metcalfe, PILO, and Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg.
Today at 15:50
National Epilepsy Awareness Month:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Vanmala Naidoo
Today at 16:10
The 2020 deadline of the Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at EE
Today at 16:20
SASI’s survival guide for Black Friday week-end
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambir, Acting CEO: South African Savings Institute
Today at 16:40
[Property Feature] First time home buyers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Esteani Marx, Head of Real Estate at Lightstone
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Spotlight on PRASA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Shaun Stanford
Today at 17:10
Western Cape facing risk of Covid curbs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 17:20
EWN: MABUZA Q N A
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 17:53
Role of Crime intelligence when it comes to truck attacks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Martin Ewi
Today at 18:09
EOH and the State Capture episode
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: ASISA blocks offshore investments, according to Sygnia
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - CEO at Sygnia Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel

26 November 2020 1:06 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Cyril Ramaphosa
motion of no confidenc

Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo unpacks the two matters involving the president and the Public Protector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament next week.

The motion was filed by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) earlier this year.

Furthermore, an independent panel was name by Parliament to look into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo unpacks the two matters involving the president and the Public Protector.

The ATM earlier this year tabled a request for a motion of no confidence in the president and the Speaker has responded and the matter will be heard on 3 December which is Thursday next week.

Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament

The panel appointed to look into the Mkhwebane matter was appointed by the Speaker, he says.

its job is to conduct a preliminary inquiry to assess the motion submitted by the chief whip of the Democratic Alliance for the removal of the Public Protector and determine whether there is evidence showing that Mkhwebane has engaged in misconduct.

Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament

Listen below to the full conversation:


Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter

26 November 2020 12:46 PM

Newzroom Afrika reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo reflects on why this matter was brought by the Public Protector to the ConCourt.

191205geoffgif

Geoff Makhubo worked more for Guptas than he did for City of Joburg - Mashaba

26 November 2020 7:41 AM

Action SA president and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba weighs in on current mayor being implicated in alleged corruption.

thumbs-down2jpg

Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress

24 November 2020 7:46 PM

The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker).

sabc-newsjpg

SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton

24 November 2020 6:56 PM

Journalist says the question for Ramaphosa will be if he can't do it at the broadcaster, can he do it in the rest of the economy?

trump-vs-bidenjpg

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition

24 November 2020 1:57 PM

Bloomberg Politics US editor Kate Hunter says it is hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20.

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

EC health sector under pressure as COVID-19 cases rise again in the province

24 November 2020 7:43 AM

Eastern Cape project management unit head Dr Sibongile Zungu reflects on the spike in virus cases in the province.

trump-vs-bidenjpg

US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania and Michigan set to certify their results

23 November 2020 6:41 PM

US Correspondent Simon Marks says over the weekend they saw many senior Republicans saying it's time to get off the Trump train.

201120 Brackenfell9

Brackenfell protest: Court postpones case against eight EFF supporters

23 November 2020 12:59 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on last week's march by the red berets against racism which turned violent.

Zuma

Zondo Commission to lay criminal complaint against Zuma after walkout

23 November 2020 10:27 AM

Zuma walked out after Zondo dismissed the former president's application for recusal on the grounds that Zuma failed to meet the test for a reasonable apprehension of bias.

201118-bushirisjpg

Gov denies helping Bushiris escape and law enforcement probing how they left

23 November 2020 7:39 AM

GCIS director-general Phumla Williams reflects on Sunday Independent reports that the government assisted the fugitives.

