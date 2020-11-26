It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
The state capture commission heard testimony on Wednesday detailing dodgy dealings by IT giant EOH Holdings.
ENS Forensics director Stephen Powell said EOH paid ANC officials to get contracts.
The company also hid donations to the party by paying an intermediary company (Mfundi Mobile Networks) to pass the money on to the ANC.
It was the current Group CEO of EOH that appointed ENS Forensics to investigate the company's dealings with government bodies.
Stephen van Coller joined EOH as CEO in September 2018.
He's called on corporate South Africa to play its part in ending the scourge of corruption.
[Corruption] steals the very essence of what a lot of people in this country fought for for so long. They fought for equality and corruption steals this equality from their fingertips.Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
Bruce Whitfield interviews van Coller on The Money Show.
He talks about the extent of the corruption that was uncovered at EOH.
I had no idea that there was going to be systematic stealing from the company and systematic bribery and corruption...Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
My biggest thing was, how do we save the 10,000 jobs at EOH? It's a great company that does great business and there were a few rogue employees who were intent on stealing as much money as they could!Stephen Van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
There was not the proper governance and control that you would expect in a listed company, especially if you think a listed company is using pensioners' money to actually grow themselves...Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
This allowed these people to steal money and nearly brought EOH to its knees.Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
Van Coller says a new board and new management decided on complete transparency and helped turn the company around.
When the Zondo Commission approached him for specific information he was impressed by the background work it had already done.
They'd clearly done a lot of digging and it was very easy to say yes.Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
We'd already given the information to the authorities - the Hawks, the SIU, the police force...Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
For me it was just a massive relief because we had spent a lot of time... making sure we can get rid of the people, but we sat with this information for a year-and-a-half. It's quite a big weight on your shoulders.Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
Listen to the fascinating interview in the audio below:
More from Business
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints
The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
The cows are coming to save us
The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts
Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB).Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress
The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker).Read More
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended
Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries.Read More
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel
Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo unpacks the two matters involving the president and the Public Protector.Read More
Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter
Newzroom Afrika reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo reflects on why this matter was brought by the Public Protector to the ConCourt.Read More
Geoff Makhubo worked more for Guptas than he did for City of Joburg - Mashaba
Action SA president and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba weighs in on current mayor being implicated in alleged corruption.Read More
SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton
Journalist says the question for Ramaphosa will be if he can't do it at the broadcaster, can he do it in the rest of the economy?Read More
Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition
Bloomberg Politics US editor Kate Hunter says it is hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20.Read More
EC health sector under pressure as COVID-19 cases rise again in the province
Eastern Cape project management unit head Dr Sibongile Zungu reflects on the spike in virus cases in the province.Read More
US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania and Michigan set to certify their results
US Correspondent Simon Marks says over the weekend they saw many senior Republicans saying it's time to get off the Trump train.Read More
Brackenfell protest: Court postpones case against eight EFF supporters
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on last week's march by the red berets against racism which turned violent.Read More