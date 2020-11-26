Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
Makhaya Ntini: I played cricket because I love it In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Makhaya Ntini talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the Proteas. 26 November 2020 10:21 AM
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo unpacks the two matters involving the president and the Public Protector. 26 November 2020 1:06 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
The cows are coming to save us The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine. 25 November 2020 7:15 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:31 AM
Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards Blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gives us details about the announcement and nominations. 25 November 2020 2:00 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy

26 November 2020 7:45 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cyber security
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Black Friday
Online shopping
Stuff Magazine
Toby Shapshak
COVID-19
bargain hunting

There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.

When there's a frenzy, it overtakes logic in the hunt for a deal. You end up spending money that you otherwise would not spend.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

There's a huge danger of making poor decisions once you get caught up in the frenzy of Black Friday deals.

In this year of Covid there's expected to be a marked increase in online shopping, with plenty of new customers who aren't yet comfortable doing it.

ecommerce, online shopping. Image: pixabay.com

And as Black Friday morphs into Black Friday Month, there's more time to snap up so-called bargains.

Bruce Whitfield chats to Toby Shapshak, publisher of Stuff magazine.

It's kind of bizarre because it's the month just before Christmas, which is the traditional time that everybody buys themselves that big ticket item they've been saving up for.

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

The one advantage of online shopping after a crushing year for most consumers, is the ability to make quick comparisons between the offerings on different websites.

But there are questions you must ask yourself before you take the plunge, Shapshak cautions.

Do I need it?

A lot of frenzied buying hinges on the "It's so cheap I'm just going to buy it!" trap.

Would it not be better to look at something a bit more rationally?

Where am I buying it?

Make sure you are buying from a reputable supplier.

And if you're using your credit card, check that there is a two-step verification process via your phone using a one-time password (OTP).

In fact FNB has just changed that. You no longer get an sms. You have to verify it in the app.

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

Have I done my homework?

Do your research so that you know for a fact that the product you're eyeing is really on sale at a good price.

We joke in the Stuff office that a certain website prices everything at, let's say, R5. Come back Friday and they increase everything to R7 and say 'reduced to R5'.

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

For more from Shapshak, take a listen:


