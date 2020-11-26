Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
When there's a frenzy, it overtakes logic in the hunt for a deal. You end up spending money that you otherwise would not spend.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
There's a huge danger of making poor decisions once you get caught up in the frenzy of Black Friday deals.
In this year of Covid there's expected to be a marked increase in online shopping, with plenty of new customers who aren't yet comfortable doing it.
And as Black Friday morphs into Black Friday Month, there's more time to snap up so-called bargains.
Bruce Whitfield chats to Toby Shapshak, publisher of Stuff magazine.
It's kind of bizarre because it's the month just before Christmas, which is the traditional time that everybody buys themselves that big ticket item they've been saving up for.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
The one advantage of online shopping after a crushing year for most consumers, is the ability to make quick comparisons between the offerings on different websites.
But there are questions you must ask yourself before you take the plunge, Shapshak cautions.
Do I need it?
A lot of frenzied buying hinges on the "It's so cheap I'm just going to buy it!" trap.
Would it not be better to look at something a bit more rationally?
Where am I buying it?
Make sure you are buying from a reputable supplier.
And if you're using your credit card, check that there is a two-step verification process via your phone using a one-time password (OTP).
In fact FNB has just changed that. You no longer get an sms. You have to verify it in the app.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
Have I done my homework?
Do your research so that you know for a fact that the product you're eyeing is really on sale at a good price.
We joke in the Stuff office that a certain website prices everything at, let's say, R5. Come back Friday and they increase everything to R7 and say 'reduced to R5'.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
For more from Shapshak, take a listen:
More from Business
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints
The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
The cows are coming to save us
The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts
Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB).Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress
The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker).Read More
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended
Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries.Read More
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).Read More
More from Local
Makhaya Ntini: I played cricket because I love it
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Makhaya Ntini talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the Proteas.Read More
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints
The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts
Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB).Read More
Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives a summary about what happened at the state capture commission.Read More
Gauteng Health to hold nurses' day of prayer
Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital operational manager Zengezile Makhombothi talks about challenges they faced during COVID-19.Read More
Scotland's move to be first nation to make tampons and pads free gets full marks
Tekano Atlantic Fellowship Health Equity South Africa CEO Lebo Ramafoko says these are shifts we want to see in our government.Read More
Truck owners need to hire SA drivers, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum
All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa secretary Sifiso Nyathi says his members are not involved in the truck attacks.Read More
Khato Civils takes responsibility for death of Hammanskraal boy
CEO of the company Mongezi Mnyani says there was no barricade where the incident happened.Read More
THE RELEVANCE OF TAKING AN OATH: Let's recognise those who do right visibly
Ethics Institute senior research specialist Paul Vorster says when we discuss honour code we always refer to those who do wrong.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts
Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB).Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).Read More
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles'
William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float.Read More
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet?
World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts.Read More
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you...
Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades!Read More
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones
Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book.Read More
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk
The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni McCarthy.Read More