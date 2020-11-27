'Low COVID-19 numbers in Gauteng doesn't mean we mustn't worry about resurgence'





South Africa's cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 778,571 since the outbreak in March.

More than 3,000 new infections have been detected in the last 24-hour cycle and the death toll has risen to 21,289 after 88 more deaths were confirmed by the Health Ministry.

The ministry has not given an update on the recovery rate as a reconciliation of Gauteng's coronavirus numbers continues following questions about the accuracy.

Active cases in Gauteng sit at 603 which is very low compared to the 9738 of the Eastern Cape or 8522 of the Western Cape.

The most populous province has some of the lowest virus cases.

Are the coronavirus numbers in Gauteng real?

Gauteng Command Council member professor Bruce Mellado says we need to be looking at new cases coming in and indeed Gauteng numbers are small.

The numbers of recoveries and active cases are derived from the number of new cases and those are the numbers we need to be looking at. It is not the first time that Gauteng has had low numbers compared to all the provinces, this has to do with how the pandemic evolves. Professor Bruce Mellado, Member - Gauteng Command Council

He says the numbers being low at the moment, doesn't mean that there is no risk for a resurgence.

We are worried that when people drive back to Gauteng in January, the big numbers will emerge. For the moment, the numbers we need to look at are the new cases and those are still relatively low at the moment. Professor Bruce Mellado, Member - Gauteng Command Council

